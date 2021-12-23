Okereke Returns, Ebuehi In Action As Venezia Fall To Lazio

David Okereke returned to action as Venezia suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Lazio in their Serie A clash on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke has been sidelined in recent weeks due to injury.

The Nigeria forward took the place of Sofian Kiyine in the 55th minute of the keenly contested encounter.



The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 15 league appearances for the club this season.

His compatriot Tyrone Ebuehi was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

Venezia currently occupy 16th position on the table with 17 points from 19 matches.

