Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala

Former Nigerian midfielder, Sylvanus Okpala has described Victor Osimhen’s return from injury as a cheering news for Napoli and the Super Eagles ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that Osimhen suffered a left cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21. However, the Nigerian international has made a swift return to training, after suffering a facial injury.

While Osimhen’s impending return to action is good news for Napoli especially as they have struggled without their record-signing, it is equally fantastic news for the Super Eagles.

Reacting to the development, Okpala in a chat with Brila FM, stated that Oaimhen’s return from injury is a big motivational boast for the Super Eagles and Napoli.

“No doubt, he has lost some certain things when it regards to football even though it is not much because he has been training.

Read Also: ‘Osimhen Must Be Cautious Football Beyond 2021 AFCON’…