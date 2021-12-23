Torres To Be Sold To Barcelona By Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

It is understood Barca have agreed to pay £46.7m with a further £8.5m in add-ons for the 21-year-old forward.

The Laliga giants are able to fund the deal despite their current financial troubles thanks to a recent bank loan.

However, they will not be able to add Torres to their squad unless they sell some players in order to comply with La Liga financial fair play regulations.

Spain international Torres, who has made 43 appearances and scored 16 goals for City since joining from Valencia in August 2020, has also agreed to the transfer.

He started City’s opening six matches of the season but was dropped to the bench for the goalless draw against Southampton in September and has not featured at all since suffering a foot injury on international duty with Spain the following month.

The player told manager Pep…