Berbatov Urges Cavani To Accept Barcelona Move

Dimitar Berbatov thinks Edinson Cavani has been treated unfairly by Manchester United.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and injury problems, the Uruguayan striker has been limited to just three starts so far this season.

“Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair but this happens in football.

“If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then of course he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he will get more game time in La Liga then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you’re not 24…