I’m Not A Dictator At Arsenal

Mikel Arteta insists he does not rule Arsenal with an iron fist.

The Spaniard axed club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two weeks ago for a disciplinary breach.

It is now unclear whether Aubameyang will fellow the likes of the departed Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Skhodran Mustafi, who all got on the wrong side of Arteta.

“I don’t establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless,” Arteta told TribalFootball.

“I just ask for respect and commitment. At this level, if I don’t get that I pack my bags and go somewhere else because that is the minimum I can ask for.

“To be successful you have to be passionate about something and if you want to represent a club of this size, with its history, that is the minimum standard you have to bring.

“I am not going to ask anybody to put the ball into the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every single day for this club. That is for sure.”

