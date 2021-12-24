Juventus Lost Team Spirit After Ronaldo Signing 

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gigi Buffon believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus proved damaging to their prospects as they lost team spirit.

Buffon is currently back in Serie B with his first club Parma and has no intention of retiring just yet, as he tries to earn promotion with the Ducali.

And speaking to TUDN.com Buffon commented on the effect that Ronaldo had on Juventus after arriving Serie A.

“Juve had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,” said Buffon.

“When I returned, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juve lost that DNA of being a team.

“We reached the Champions League Final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was…