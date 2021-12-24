Mauritania Coach Names 16-Year-Old In Provisional AFCON Squad

Mauritania head coach Didier Gomes da Rosa has released a provisional 30-players squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

AS Douanes young midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry was the squad surprise, as the 16-years-old became the youngest player in Gomes selection.

The teenager has grown accustomed to skipping stages, having been selected for the Mauritania U-20 national team at the age of 15, when he played in the U-20 Arab Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2020.

However, his progress was hampered by a serious injury that did not allow him to take part in the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON that took place in Mauritania last February – March.

At 16, this is a good promotion for the young midfielder to be included in the provisional squad, that will be reduced to 28 players on December 28.

Besides Beyatt, Da Rosa gave a debut call to three more players. They are Pape Ibnou Ba, French Le Havre forward, Souleymane Doukara (Giresunspor Kulubu, Turkey) and defender Souleymane Karamako…