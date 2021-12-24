Newcastle United Interested In Nigeria Star Ighalo

Nigeria star Odion Ighalo is one of a number of strikers Newcastle United are looking at ahead of the January transfer window.

Ighalo, who has had previous spells in the Premier League with Watford and Manchester United, is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab have informally asked Ighalo if he would be interested should Newcastle come in for him, and Sky Sports News has been told he would seriously consider a move if contact is made.

Ighalo is the joint top scorer in the Saudi Professional League this season with nine goals.

He moved to the Middle East from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua after his loan deal at Old Trafford came to an end earlier this year.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Al Shabab expires in the summer of 2023.

He scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford between 2014 and 2017 and netted five times in 23 games for United during his year-long spell at the club…