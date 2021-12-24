Southampton May be Relegated If…–Hasenhuttl Warns

Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned Southampton they need to find some ‘rhythm’ if they want to avoid relegation.

Saints currently sit 15th in the league table, with a six point from the drop zone.

Hasenhuttl said: “If we can take points we can make the gap a little bit bigger.

“But we have two tough fixtures coming up with West Ham and Tottenham, so two teams in form and who it is always hard to get points against.

“But we have to be prepared for it and I think we are we are after a game against Crystal Palace where we did a good job.

“We are motivated, we are looking forward to having an immediate impact on Boxing Day and a good restart after a short break.

“It’s important that we find in the rhythm very quickly because a lot of important fixtures are coming up now and every point is important for us to stay in league.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…