Sparta Rotterdam Coach Wants Okoye To Make Early Return From AFCON

Sparta Rotterdam manager Henk Fraser wants Maduka Okoye to make an early return from the Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the competition scheduled to start in Cameroon on January 9, 2022.

Sparta Rotterdam have struggled in the Eredivisie this season and have won just two of their last 13 league games.

The modest club currently occupy 17th position on the table and need to improve in their performance to avoid the drop.

The 22-year-old will miss three league games should Nigeria get to the final of the AFCON.

“I understand that the final of the Africa Cup and the Rotterdam derby will be on the same date,” Fraser told FCUpdate.

“I think he will go there, but he owes it to Sparta. So I think he’s nice after the first, maybe should come home in the second round.”

