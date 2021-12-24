Van Bronckhorst Hints Balogun Set For Rangers Return

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has hinted that Leon Balogun could return from injury and feature for his side’s

Balogun has been out of action for Rangers since November 21 after injuring himself in their 3-1 loss to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup.

Since being sidelined, Balogun has missed Rangers’ last eight fixtures and is yet to play under new manager Van Bronckhorst.

And ahead of Sunday’s home tie with St. Mirren Van Bronckhorst, in his presser on Friday, said Balogun will be assessed to know if he will fit for the game.

“Leon (Balogun) will join in the session today and we will see if he is fit for Sunday, no fresh injury concerns,” the former Netherlands defender said.

And speaking ahead of the clash, the former Barcelona star said the desire of his side is to keep their momentum going.

“St Mirren will arrive with great morale after a good result, we will have to be prepared…