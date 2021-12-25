AFCON 2021 – Under Threat –Segun Odegbami Writes

There is something about the next African Cup of Nations holding in two weeks’ time that does not snugly fit into my spirit. To start with, AFCON 2021 will be taking place in January 2022. That’s the first anomaly.

In two weeks, all things being equal, I intend to be in Cameroon. The last time it was held there in January of 1972, when the country failed to win it on home soil. That disappointment of that failure has lingered since then, and the psychological Calabash is to be shattered after 50 years.

Unfortunately, there is a growing threat to the hosting of the championship that had already been postponed twice in the past year in response to the dangers of the Coronavirus, with all its devastating effect on human activities. Football has not been immune from the havoc the virus has wreaked on humanity.

The most powerful man in world of football, Gianni Infantino, the FIFA President, is considering advising the CAF and the Cameroonian Football Federation to seriously…