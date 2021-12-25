Eagles 2021 AFCON Squad: Osimhen, Dennis Make List

Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq and Taiwo Awoniyi have been included in the Super Eagles 28-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The Austine Eguavoen’s list was released to the media by the Communications Department of the NFF on Christmas day – December 25, 2021.

The much awaited list include former Golden Eaglets star Kelechi Nwakali, Odion Ighalo, Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates, John Noble of Enyimba and Frank Onyeka.

Notable names who made the list are William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Samuel Chukwueze, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

Also listed are Zaidu Sanusi, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Chidera Ejuke, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Chidozie Awaziem.

The Eagles are in Group D with Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan at the 2021 AFCON.

They will open their…