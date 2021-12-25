Eguavoen Must Handle Osimhen’s Health Situation With Care –Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has warned the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to handle Victor Osimhen’s health situation with care at the fast approaching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Nigerian international suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash which ended 3-2 in favour of the Italian champions.

Following the surgery carried out on him, medics in Italy told Napoli that their prized striker will be out of action for three months.

However, Osimhen has made a shock return to training and has declared himself fit for the bi-annual tournament.

In an interview with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that Eguavoen must not rush Osimhen despite declaring himself fit for AFCON 2021.

“It will be a great delight to have Victor Osimhen for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations considering the fact that he’s one of Nigeria’s most prolific…