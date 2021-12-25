El-Sulya Egypt Midfield Star Doubtful For Super Eagles Clash

Al Ahly and Egypt national team midfielder Amr El-Sulya’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations participation is in doubt due to injury.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly clashed with Morocco’s Raja Casablanca for the CAF Super Cup, and the Reds came on top after a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Despite winning, Al Ahly received a heavy blow that night as midfielder El-Sulya suffered an injury while warming up for the game.

After running diagnostic tests, Al Ahly medical staff revealed El-Sulya’s injury to be a calf injury, and his recovery should take around three weeks.

According to the medical staff reports, El-Sulya will not be fit to play against Nigeria in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations opening game on the 11th of January.

Even after that, the 31-year-old’s participation in the latter games against Guinea Bissau and Sudan in the group stage remains in doubt.

It’s worth noting that El-Sulya was one of the best performing…