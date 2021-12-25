Ex-Man Utd Defender Parker Backs Move For Rudiger

Former Manchester United and Chelsea defender Paul Parker wants to see Toni Rudiger move to Old Trafford.

Rudiger is off contract at the end of the season.

“If he was to stay at Chelsea. He’s very influential and the fans idolise him,” Parker told bettingexpert.

“To come to Manchester United, I would say that is ambitious. I would understand why he would want to and I think he would make a difference.’

“If you had him next to Varane, what a difference you’re talking about. Good pace and you’re talking about someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League and then you’ve got a centre-half, who in the old-school way of talking is actually a leader.

“He actually shouts and screams, bosses people about, dictates the people. When people aren’t doing it, he tells them because he doesn’t make that many mistakes himself. He keeps things simple. He’d be absolutely perfect.”

