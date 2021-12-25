Exclusive: Eguavoen’s Eagles List Capable Of Winning AFCON 2021 -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has done a good job with the list of players released for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that on Saturday afternoon, Eguavoen released a 28-man list for the bi-annual tournament with notable names such as Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi to mention a few on the list.

Reacting to the list, Nwosu, who was part of the 1980 AFCON winning squad, told Completesports.com in a chat that the invited players are capable of making Nigeria proud in Cameroon.

“I want to believe the Super Eagles interim coach has done a good job with the list of players invited for camping ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Regardless of those players that did not make the squad, I want to say I am confident with what we have for the tournament. There is no doubt that you can’t have everybody on the list.

” I am confident that…