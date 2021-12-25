Ndidi, Ighalo, Musa, Kanu, Oliseh Celebrate Christmas

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and former internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Sunday Oliseh joined billions around the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

They sent out Christmas greetings via their social media handles.

Others who also sent messages include Shehu Abdullahi, former Eagles star Victor Moses and current assistant coach Joseph Yobo.

Ndidi published a picture of himself alongside his wife and daughter on his Instagram page with the message:”Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Musa posted a picture of his wife and two kids on Instagram with the words:”It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matter, it’s who is around it. Wishing you abundance, hope, peace and a festive holiday season.”



Ahmed Musa’s wife and kids

Moses flaunted his cute kids as he wished fans Merry Christmas with an Instagram post:”Merry Christmas everybody from Moses family.”



Victor Musa kids

According to Yobo, who also took to his Instagram…