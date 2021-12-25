Shorunmu Okays Super Eagles AFCON Squad

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu insists the team have enough quality to do well at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Interim handler of the team Austine Eguavoen released his 28-man list for the competition on Saturday.

Eguavoen kept faith with most of the regulars with Olisa Ndah, Kelechi Nwakali and Umar Sadiq among the new faces.

Shorunmu is happy with players selected by the handlers and backed the team to be among the top contenders for the title in Cameroon.

Read Also: Onuachu: I’m Yet To Receive Top Offer

“The team is okay and I think they will do well in Cameroon. The coaches have selected m the players they believe can do the job and it’s important we back them,” he told Completesports.com.

“I’m looking forward to the competition with great enthusiasm.It is going to be tough out there in Cameroon, but, I believe we will do well out there.”

All invited players, bar the UK-based crew, are expected to arrive in…