Success’ Strike Nominated For Watford Goal Of The Year Award

Nigeria forward Isaac Success goal has been nominated for Watford Goal of the Year award.

Success’ goal was announced alongside others on Watford’s official website.

Presently with Serie A club Udinese, Success netted a superb half-volley in a 2-0 win against Swansea City which was their final fixture in the 2020/2021 Championship season.

It was Success’ final game before his permanent transfer to Udinese.

The winner of the Watford Goal of the Year award will be decided by the club fans via voting.

Also, the winner will be revealed on Thursday December 30.

