Super Eagles Squad Good Enough For AFCON Title 

Former Nigeria international Mobi Oparaku says the Super Eagles 28-man squad is good enough to win the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

On Saturday, interim coach Austine Eguavoen released the squad that will represent Nigeria at next month’s AFCON.

The list has regulars like Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

Others include Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina, Maduka Okoye, Shehu Abdullahi, Joe Aribo, Odion Ighalo, Chidera Ejuke, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Chukwueze among others.

Also, the trio of Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq, John Noble and Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah made the cut.

And reacting to the list Oparaku, who was a member of the Dream Team squad that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games, described the squad as a talented one.

“Why not,” he told Completesports.com when asked if the team is good enough for…