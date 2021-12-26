Allegri Shouldn’t Have Return To Juventus

Fabio Capello says Max Allegri should never have returned to Juventus.

Allegri has battled to get Juve back to a winning consistency this season after his re-appointment.

Former Juve coach Capello in an interview with TribalFootball said: “I had said that Allegri would become an umbrella, he would attract all the criticism. And so he did.

“Guilty or blameless? On the pitch, not guilty. He made a few mistakes, it took him a while to understand what to do but the path he chose for me is the best. Max always knows where to go. In the decision itself, guilty, he had an offer from Real and it was the ideal time to go to Madrid.

“Let’s say Juventus were a comfortable choice. Abroad it’s harder, you have to question yourself, discover that the players have different habits. Allegri seems a bit lazy, he has no interest in moving, he prefers to have Livorno close…