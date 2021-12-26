Aribo Marks Eagles Call-up With Assist As Rangers Claim Home Win

Joe Aribo marked his Super Eagles call-up for next month’s AFCON with an assist, as Rangers eased to a 2-0 victory over St Mirren in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership tie.

Aribo set up Rangers opening goal which was scored by Scott Wright with Alfredo Morelos doubling the lead.

Rangers (on 51 points) restored their six-point lead at the top after Celtic had won at St Johnstone in the early kick-off.

Aribo’s Nigerian teammate Leon Balogun was not included in the match day squad while Calvin Bassey featured.

Rangers opened scoring in the 10th minute as skipper James Tavernier’s delivery into the box was headed on by Aribo at the front post and Wright’s header at the back post crossed the line.

The Super Eagles star was involved in Rangers’ first chance of the game on three minute after he was a part of a build-up play which Morelos failed to put away.

In the 38th minute Aribo hit a powerful strike which failed to beat St. Mirren keeper.

On 66 minutes he went close again…