Don’t Expect Magic From Rangnick Soon At Man United -Matic

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic feels for caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick and the job he’s taken on.

With the pressure on the German to deliver a top-four finish and progress in the Champions League, Matic told TribalFootball that the presence of managers like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte means Rangnick’s task could not be harder.

Matic said: “I think this is the toughest league so far. When I came over in 2009, it was only Chelsea and Man United who were competing. Now there are a lot of teams who have a chance to win. The smaller ones have improved a lot and buy top-class players.

“The Premier League is just very hard…much more than 15 years ago, and of course, every manager who comes to a new club needs a period to adapt.”

Rangnick has not ruled out a longer stint at the helm if he can resurrect United’s campaign.

He has signed a contract that guarantees him a further two years in an advisory capacity.

Matic said: “Of…