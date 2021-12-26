Enyimba Pip Rangers Away; 3SC Hold Akwa United in Ibadan

Enyimba maintained their impressive start under new manager Finidi George following a 1-0 away win against Rangers at the Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Emeka Obioma scored the decisive goal two minutes from time.

The Aba giants are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions this season.

New boys Remo Stars defeated Heartland 3-0 at home.

Andy Okpe quickfire double gave Gbenga Ogunbote’s side the advantage early on.

Okpe has now scored three goals in two league games this season.

Samuel Anakwe got the third in the 71st minute.

In Ibadan, champions Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by 3SC.

Utibe Archibong put the visitors in front a minute before the half hour mark after he was teed up by captain Friday Ubong.

Ayo Adejubu restored parity for the hosts on the stroke of 90 minutes.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Kwara United.

Mohammad Zulkifilu nodded home the…