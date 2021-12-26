Gerrard Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Steven Gerrard will miss Aston Villa’s next two matches after testing positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed after Villa released a statement on their official website.

Gerrard is forced to stay away from the home clash vs Chelsea on Boxing Day as well as the trip to Leeds United on December 28.

The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”

Villa’s last match against Burnley was among the list of fixtures to fall victim to the recent rise in Covid cases and was postponed by the Premier League.

One saving grace for Gerrard could be that the match vs Leeds could also be called off given their trip to Liverpool has been axed due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

