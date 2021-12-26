Iheanacho Sends AFCON Warning, Scores, Bags Two Assists

Kelechi Iheanacho sent a strong warning to Super Eagles opponents ahead of next month’s AFCON, after scoring and setting up two goals as Manchester City pipped Leicester City 6-3 in a thrilling Boxing Day fixture at the Etihad.

It was Iheanacho’s second goal in 13 Premier League appearances for Leicester this season. The last time he scored for Leicester was on October 3rd, 2021, in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Also, he has taken his assist in the English top flight this campaign to three.

Iheanacho’s Nigerian teammate Ademola Lookman was on target for the Foxes while Wilfred Ndidi was benched.

City, on 47 points, now extend their lead over Liverpool to six points in the league standing.

For Leicester they have lost three of their last five Premier League games (one win, one draw) and are in 10th position on 22 points.

A lightning start by Man City yields a smart goal on 5th minute as Kevin De Bruyne…