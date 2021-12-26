Jorginho’s Brace Earns Chelsea Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea kept pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race and moved level on points with Liverpool after beating Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was absent after testing positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day and watched on from home as his side fell to defeat.

A tight opening 23 minutes yielded little in the way of goal-mouth action, before Mason Mount’s cross-cum-shot nearly caught Emiliano Martinez out, rattling the top of the crossbar.

Villa took the lead soon after thanks to a similar moment of fortune. Matt Targett’s cross was met by Reece James, whose looping header bamboozled Edouard Mendy and floated into the back of the net.

Chelsea were given a golden opportunity to grab an equaliser minutes later when Matty Cash foolishly brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Jorginho levelled proceedings from the spot.

Lukaku nodded Chelsea ahead just before the hour mark, getting in front of Tyrone Mings to meet Hudson-Odoi’s cross and…