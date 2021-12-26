Man United Desperate To Win Champions League, FA Cup

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that the Red Devils are desperate to win the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Matic stated this in an interview with TribalFootball, where he said that the team can’t wait to return to action against Newcastle.

“We want to finish of course in the top four and to win the Champions League and the FA Cup. We will see but that’s our target.

“These games we are favourites but we must show it on the pitch. Newcastle are in a bad position but they are a big club with big players and they will fight to stay in the league.”

“Of course, we are desperate to play,” admitted Matic.

“Finally, we are all back. We are ready.”

Newcastle are struggling at the bottom and have won only once this season but Matic, who first played in the Premier League more than a decade ago for Chelsea, says competition is stronger than ever throughout the division.

“Now there are a lot of teams who see their chance to win….