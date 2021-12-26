NPFL: Akwa United Battle Ready For 3SC- Ubong

Akwa United captain Friday Ubong says the team will go all out for a win in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday two encounter against 3SC.

The defending champions started the defense of their title with a resounding 3-0 win over Kano Pillars in Uyo on Sunday and Friday who scored one of the goals on match-day 1 revealed that the Promise Keepers are in Ibadan for serious business.

“There is a positive atmosphere in our camp and we are fully motivated to go for victory in all our matches this season irrespective of where we play,”Friday told the club’s official website.

“We had a wonderful start to the season on match-day 1 and we want to keep up with that tempo in all our matches this season.

“The match on Sunday against Shooting Stars is a key game. It’s their first home match since their return to the NPFL. Shooting Stars is a well known club with lots of football history but we are in Ibadan for a very serious business, our mission is to…