Onyeka Subbed On In Brentford Loss To Brighton

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka came on as a second half substitute as Brighton defeated Brentford 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 14th appearances for Brentford, was introduced in the 46th minute for Mathias Jensen.

Brighton, who hadn’t won since September, went ahead on 34 minutes when Leandro Trossard collected Enock Mwepu’s ball down the middle and lobbed keeper Álvaro Fernández.

Worse followed for the Bees eight minutes later when Maupay thumped a superb strike into the top corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

The result leaves Brentford 13th in the Premier League table – nine points clear of the bottom three.

