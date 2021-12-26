Remo Stars Boss Ogunbote Confident Of Victory Against Heartland

Remo Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is eager to see his side build on their impressive start in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season, reports Completesports.com.

The NPFL new boys recorded a 2-0 away win against MFM on the opening day of the campaign.

They will host Heartland on Sunday (today) and Ogunbote noted that his average young team that is also young in experience in the NPFL will strife to consolidate on the victory in Lagos.

“Remo Stars are young in the NPFL system and all we need is to consolidate on the victory we had in Lagos against MFM FC,”he told the club’s official website.

“No doubt we are going to push to get a victory and we will be happy to get another important win against Heartland FC on Sunday. We pray that Almighty God crown our efforts with success which is the maximum points against the visitors.”

