Romeu: Why My Style Of Play Suit The Premier League

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu feels his style of game has always suited the Premier League.

The former Barcelona youth teamer left for Chelsea in 2015 before eventually joining Southampton.

He has become a regular face at the Saints, playing regularly and helping the team maintain their Premier League status every season.

He told Radio Marca: “If something predominated me in Barcelona, it was the defensive side, and that is where I felt most comfortable.

“I am a player who does not dislike having the ball, but I like to use my body in battles and, in this way, I have been able to earn a living in the Premier.

“However, it was difficult for me to adapt to (Ralph) Hasenhüttl’s style of play to play week after week with that intensity.”

