Rufai Thumbs Up Eguavoen’s 28-Man List, Says Eagles Battle Ready For AFCON 2021 Challenge

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen has selected some of the best players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that on Saturday, Eguavoen released a 28-man list for the bi-annual tournament which is schedule to begin on January 9.

The three-time AFCON champions are pitted in Group D alongside seven-time champions, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against Egypt on January 11 and Rufai in an interview with Completesports.com stated that the Eguavoen-led team is battle ready for AFCON glory.

“I am impressed with the list of invited players for camping for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“To be frank, I was expecting a large pool of invited players like 35 or so but I was shocked when I saw the list. It shows they have done enough job on the list before reducing it to 28.

” At this point, I believe the team is battle ready for AFCON because we have capable…