Terry Set For Chelsea Return 

Chelsea legendary skipper John Terry will return to the Blues as a youth development coach after failing to land a Premier League managerial job.

Terry has been out of work after leaving his assistant head coach role at Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, Terry recognises the competitiveness when it comes to landing a job in the Prem.

And the 41-year-old is more hopeful a job in the Championship comes up.

A division where former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard started off at Derby, and where former England team-mate Wayne Rooney is currently managing.

But in the meantime, Terry will return to Cobham to help with youth development.

And it is believed technical and performance advisor Petr Cech, loan technical officer Carlo Cudicini and academy director Neil Bath all played a role in his return.

Terry has been a spectator at youth games over the years since leaving Chelsea in 2017.

