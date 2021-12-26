Turkey: Musa Missing In Fatih Karagumruk’s Draw Vs Alanyaspor; Nwobodo In Action For Goztepe

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa was not included in the matchday squad as Fatih Karagumruk held their hosts Alanyaspor to a 1-1 draw in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Musa has scored one goal in 17 league appearances for the club this season.

1xBit

In another Turkish Super Lig clash, Obinna Nwobodo featured for 90 minutes in Gotzepe’s 1-1 home draw against Adana Demirspor.

It was the midfielders’ 17th league appearance appearance for the home team.

N1Bet

The 25-year-old is however yet to open his goal account for the campaign.

David Akintola was an unused substitute for Adana Demirspor in the game.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR