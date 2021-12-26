Turkey: Musa Missing In Fatih Karagumruk’s Draw Vs Alanyaspor; Nwobodo In Action For Goztepe

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa was not included in the matchday squad as Fatih Karagumruk held their hosts Alanyaspor to a 1-1 draw in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Musa has scored one goal in 17 league appearances for the club this season.

In another Turkish Super Lig clash, Obinna Nwobodo featured for 90 minutes in Gotzepe’s 1-1 home draw against Adana Demirspor.

It was the midfielders’ 17th league appearance appearance for the home team.

The 25-year-old is however yet to open his goal account for the campaign.

David Akintola was an unused substitute for Adana Demirspor in the game.

