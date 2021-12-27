Chukwueze’s Villarreal Finish 2021 As Spain’s Top Scoring Team

Villarreal will finish the year as Spain’s top scoring team for 2021.

The Yellow Submarine scored 114 goals, ahead of FC Barcelona (107) and Real Madrid (104).

Read Also: EPL: Onyeka Subbed On In Brentford Loss To Brighton

2021 will be a historic year for Villarreal, after lifting their first trophy. Unai Emery’s side tasted glory in Gdansk after beating Manchester United on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final.

Gerard Moreno’s goalscoring prowess stood out in 2021. The Catalan striker has scored 32 goals this year (31 for Villarreal and one for Spain).

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.