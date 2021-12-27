Did All UK betting Sites Sign Up To GamStop?

If you are a GamStop subscriber, you will not access any of the UK gambling sites. Period. Under the decision of March 31, 2020, the UKGC required all local operators to integrate the GamStop service and block any self-excluded player who wanted to resume playing during his cool-off period. In addition, it asks all of its UK gambling sites to educate players about the dangers of gambling addiction and encourage them to sign up for a GamStop if they feel they are unable to control their gambling habits. However, there are many problems and loopholes in the GamStop. Basically, all players who join this service can play at sports betting sites and casinos outside the UK. Practically speaking, no law prohibits participating in offshore casinos.

Although the GamStop programme was launched primarily, to protect vulnerable players from the harmful effects of the problem gambling, it has a lot of negative aspects, but are all British gambling operators integrated with GamStop already?!…