How Did UK Betting Sites Get Around Gamstop?

In 2020, the UKGC recognised GamStop as the national self-exclusion scheme from all forms of online gambling. Shortly after, it required all gambling operators to integrate this scheme to achieve its purpose. By the end of March 2020, all gambling operators were notified that fully integrations with GamStop require their licences and social responsibility code provision 3.5.5.

Thus, players can keep themselves away from all forms of virtual gambling with one request only. Despite that there were other exclusion services launched before GamStop, they have serious loopholes that defeat their purpose and limit their efficiency. Therefore, the UKGC chose GamStop over the others. However, the key challenge is the acceptance and integration of GamStop at all gambling sites, recognizing the harms of the problem gambling and the need to put an end to it.

According to the official stats, the UKGC has issued more than 3,600 for online gambling companies since its inception in 2005 till now….