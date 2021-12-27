Iheanacho: Leicester City Will Be Ready For Liverpool Test

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City will up to the challenge of facing Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes will look to return to winning ways following Sunday’s 6-3 defeat at Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ men recently lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup with Takumi Minamino scoring a late equaliser for the Reds.

Liverpool later won the game 5-4 on penalty shootout.

Iheanacho stated he and his team-mates are excited to lock horns with Jürgen Klopp’s side so quickly after their last meeting.

The Nigerian is confident that familiarity could help Leicester on the night.

“We’re looking forward to it,” City’s No.14 told LCFC TV.

“We played them in the cup and it obviously was a good game, but we lost. We’re hoping to do better in the Premier League and get something out of the game.

‘When you play a team like them, you know how they play, you know about the players, and you know how to hurt them as well, how to attack…