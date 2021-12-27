I’m Prepared To Serve My Fatherland –Umar

Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar has expressed his readiness to represent the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Umar made this known in an interview with ckdmedia, where he said that he’s delighted to be named in the 28-man list for the bi-annual tournament in Cameroon.

The Nigerian international has netted 8 goals in 19 matches for the Rojiblancos this ongoing season in the Spanish Segunda B.

“It’s a dream come true for me that finally, I will honour the invitation of the Super Eagles to serve my fatherland. “

“Although I have played for the U23 in the Olympics but playing for the senior team, Super Eagles, is a special kind of pride. I’m grateful to God for this opportunity and everybody that believe in me. I hope to do my very best to make Nigeria proud”.

Recall that the Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. They will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening game on January 11.

