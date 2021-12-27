INTERVIEW: Eguavoen Talks Up Super Eagles 2021 AFCON Title Chances, Friendlies, Group Opponents

In this interview on NFF TV published on YouTube, Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen, discussed his team’s chances of winning next month’s AFCON.

He also talked about the possibility of Eagles playing friendly games before the tournament, strength of their group opponents and going back to wing play.

Congratulations on your appointment as the Super Eagles Coach, how did you take the news?

It’s surprising and a shock to me but it is something I can’t say no to, I’m around and it’s something we have to do.

The shortness of the time is something a lot of people have talked about. Do you think there will be enough time to have a team that will be ready to compete?

There is a team on the ground, this team is ready to compete any time any day when called upon. And yes the time is quite short we all know that but every coach has his own leadership style, his own philosophy. And with the quality of players we have I don’t think we will struggle but the only thing…