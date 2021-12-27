Man City Not Equipped To Play Like Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits his team aren’t equipped to play like Liverpool.

Despite the prospect of going six points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table, Guardiola has claimed that his side are not as good as the Reds in one area of their game.

“We cannot attack quicker. We are not Liverpool. They are masters at that, we are not,” Guardiola told the Manchester Evening News .

“We don’t know what we have to do with that. We know we have to drive, to drive, to drive and to play with the ball.

“In the first half they (Newcastle) ran and created two or three chances. In the second half, more passes, more passes, more patience.

“Patience doesn’t mean lazy, slow. It’s the ball. If you have the ball, you are in order and everything is stable.

“Stability is the ball. It’s not about defending 40 metres behind or 40 metres up front, or high pressing, or defending, or long balls, or whatever.

“To be stable as a team, it’s the ball, no more…