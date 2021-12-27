Shehu Abdullahi: I’m Not Injured

Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi has dismissed reports he is a doubt for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Abdullahi was replaced by Paris Psaltis in Omonia Nicosia’s 4-2 defeat to city rivals APOEL on boxing day after sustaining an injury.

There were fears the versatile defender could miss out on representing Nigeria at the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

The Kano Pillars star however stated that the injury is not serious.

“It was not a serious injury, I just had a knock on my left thigh but I am fine,” Shehu assured.

“The substitution was just precautionary.”

He further reported he will join the Eagles camp in Abuja this week.

“I will be in Nigeria tomorrow (Tuesday) and get set for the camp proper,” he said.

“It’s always a good feeling to be called up by your nation.

“I am always honoured to play and represent Nigeria and I can’t wait to see the guys…