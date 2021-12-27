Sudan Unveil 34-Man Provisional Squad

Super Eagles Group D 2021 AFCON opponent Sudan on Sunday unveiled a 34-man provisional squad for the tournament, Completesports.com reports.

The list was published on Sudan’s Football Association’s official Twitter handle.

It will later be reduce to the official 28-man squad for the continental showpiece in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese national team is currently in Khartoum preparing for the AFCON.

They will kick-off the tournament on January 11 against Guinea-Bissau in Garoua before facing Nigeria on the 15.

On January 19 they will end the group stage fixtures against Egypt.

Recently, Sudan took part in the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar where they lost all their three group games.

By James Agberebi

