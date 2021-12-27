Tuchel Concerned With Mounting Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with his team’s mounting injury list amid their ongoing hectic schedule and coronavirus issues.

The Blues got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Boxing Day, coming from behind to earn a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

However, the win came at a cost with Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante being forced off through injury, as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku playing longer than advised.

Touching upon a less-than-productive meeting between managers and Premier League officials earlier this week, Tuchel backed up the opinion of his counterparts by criticising the league for their decision regarding fixtures being played while contending with coronavirus outbreaks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: “We have another injured player. We play against a team with no international duty. At some stage it’ll catch us.

