Watford Boss Confirms Troost-Ekong, Dennis’ Release Date For AFCON

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed the date Nigerian duo Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost- Ekong will be released for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The duo were named in Nigeria’s squad for the biennial competition on Christmas day by interim head coach Austine Eguavoen.

Troost-Ekong has been a regular member of the team, while Dennis was recalled to the Super Eagles following his superlative displays for the Hornets.

Dennis has so far scored seven goals and provided five assists for the London side following his arrival from Belgian champions Club Brugge in the summer.

The striker last invited to the team in October 2020.

Aside the Nigerian duo, Ranieri will also be without the services of Adam Masina and Imrân Louza.

“They will stay with us until Tottenham [January 1], all four,” Ranieri told the club’s official website.

“We have to play, and we are strong, we have to make a very good…