2021 AFCON: Osimhen To Join Super Eagles Camp January 3

Victor Osimhen is expected to arrive Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations camp on January 3rd, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the competition in Abuja on Wednesday.

The three-time African kings will train in Abuja for few days before travelling to Garoua, Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5.

Osimhen, who had been a doubt for the biennial competition after sustaining a serious facial injury in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan in November was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad on Saturday after declaring himself fit to play for his country.

“We expect Victor [Osimhen] to join up with the rest of the squad at least by 3 of January,” NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told BBC Sport Africa.

“It is unnecessary to react to every report in the media about our players availability or potential non-availability for the tournament.

“But the NFF is confident that our players including Osimhen understands the…