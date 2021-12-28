Barcelona Maintain Contact With Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona have RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi on their radar.

The Germany international will leave Salzburg at the end of the season and is a target for Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sport says Barca see Adeyemi as an alternative to priority target Erling Haaland.

Should they fail to reach terms with Borussia Dortmund for Haaland, they will turn to Adeyemi as a second-choice striker target.

Barca officials met with agents for Adeyemi in November at the Nou Camp and have maintained contact ever since.

Source: Complete Sports

