Dennis ‘Proud’ To Get Super Eagles Recall For AFCON

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis is thrilled to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup Nations in Cameroon.

Dennis is making a return to the Super Eagles for the AFCON after 13 months absence.

The versatile forward has been frozen out of the Super Eagles since appearing in a 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in November 2020.

The 24-year-old was included in Nigeria’s squad for AFCON 2021 on Christmas day by interim head coach Austine Eguavoen.

He took to the social media to celebrate his return to the team.

“Proud to get a call up to represent my country. Naija boy,” he tweeted .

The striker has been capped three times by Nigeria.

The former Club Brugge player has scored seven goals and recorded five assists in 15 league appearances for Watford this season.

